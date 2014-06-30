Download FOX 12's new and enhanced app - KPTV - FOX 12

FOX 12 is excited to offer you our new and enhanced app.

When you download our new app, you'll experience these features:

  • New and improved interface for a better user experience.
  • Faster load times.
  • New interactive radar and a customizable forecast.
  • Easy sharing tools.

To take advantage of these new features, please download the new app. 

FOX 12

