Squirrel knocks out power to thousands in Washington County

The FOX 12 studios also lost power, but we stayed on the air thanks to a backup generator

The lights went out for more than 9,500 PGE customers in Washington County Wednesday morning.

PGE reports the outage started at about 6:30, and power was restored to almost all of the customers by 9:45 a.m.



The utility said a squirrel came into contact with some electrical equipment, causing the outage. PGE sent crews to Cornell Road and Twin Oaks Drive find the issue and fix it.

TriMet says MAX trains run on their own power source, so service isn't disrupted in the area. A spokesperson said riders might see some delays due to traffic signals being out.

