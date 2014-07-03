Helicopter crashes near Hagg Lake in Washington County

Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a helicopter crash near the Stimson Lumber Mill on Southwest Scoggins Valley Road near Hagg Lake on Thursday morning.

The helicopter came down shortly after 8 a.m.

Hagg Lake is southwest of Forest Grove.

The Sheriff's Office said the pilot of the small helicopter was the only one on board, and he wasn't injured.

Officials also said there was a small amount of fuel on the ground.

