Helicopter crashes near Hagg Lake in Washington County - KPTV - FOX 12

Helicopter crashes near Hagg Lake in Washington County

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a helicopter crash near the Stimson Lumber Mill on Southwest Scoggins Valley Road near Hagg Lake on Thursday morning.

The helicopter came down shortly after 8 a.m.

Hagg Lake is southwest of Forest Grove.

The Sheriff's Office said the pilot of the small helicopter was the only one on board, and he wasn't injured.

Officials also said there was a small amount of fuel on the ground.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.