Southern OR murder suspect has distinctive tattoo, mug shot - KPTV - FOX 12

Wanted: Southern OR murder suspect has distinctive tattoo, mug shot

By The Associated Press
Mug shot of Daniel Martinson. Photo: Oregon State Police. Mug shot of Daniel Martinson. Photo: Oregon State Police.
"Outlaw" and pit bull back tattoo of wanted murder suspect Daniel Martinson. Photo: Oregon State Police. "Outlaw" and pit bull back tattoo of wanted murder suspect Daniel Martinson. Photo: Oregon State Police.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR (AP) -

Oregon State Police are looking for a 44-year-old southern Oregon man sought on a murder warrant in the November 2013 death of a Cave Junction man.

State police detectives handed out fliers Wednesday in southern Josephine County to ask for help from the public in their search for Daniel Joseph Martinson, who may have a shaved head, is missing a front tooth and has a back tattoo that shows a pit bull dog with the word "Outlaw" underneath.

Martinson is sought in the slaying of 39-year-old Aaron Clouser.

Police say Martinson is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have not said how Clouser was killed. His body was found in the middle of a road in Cave Junction.

