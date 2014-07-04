Thorns play to 2-2 draw in Fourth of July match

Forward Jessica McDonald and defender Sarah Huffman each scored first-half goals, but Portland Thorns FC conceded two goals in the final 15 minutes of a 2-2 draw against the Chicago Red Stars in front of 13,084 fans at Providence Park on Friday afternoon.

Thorns FC (6-6-3, 21pts) took the lead in the 24th minute off a corner kick by midfielder Allie Long. Defender Rachel Van Hollebeke deflected the ball to McDonald who finished with a shot inside upper left corner for her team-leading ninth goal of the season.

McDonald's goal set a new Thorns FC single-season high, surpassing the previous record of eight goals in a season set in 2013 by forwards Alex Morgan and Christine Sinclair.

In the 39th minute, Portland doubled its lead with another set piece goal. Taking a short corner kick, midfielder Verónica Boquete played the ball to defender Sarah Huffman inside the box and Huffman settled the ball and took a quick touch to finish inside the far left post. The goal was Huffman's first with the club.

Chicago (6-6-3, 21pts) forward Christen Press trimmed the lead in the 76th minute, running in behind Portland's defense on the left side of the box as she received a long ball over the top from midfielder Emily Van Egmond. Press touched the ball around Thorns FC goalkeeper Nadine Angerer and scored from close range. Just six minutes later, Press tallied the equalizer, intercepting a clearance on the edge of the box and finishing with a well-placed shot inside the top right corner.

Portland registered 15 shots in the match, including 10 on goal, as substitute midfielder Rebecca Moros, saw a shot from distance tipped off the crossbar by Chicago goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc in the 74th minute. In stoppage time, Huffman sent in a cross that deflected off a Chicago player's head and fell to Long for a header in front of the goal, but LeBlanc tallied one of her seven saves of the match on the attempt.

Angerer finished the match with five saves, including a diving save to her left on midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo's point-blank shot in the 65th minute.

