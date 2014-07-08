I-84 reopens after utility lines fall across freeway

All lanes of Interstate 84 shut down at 125th Avenue on Tuesday when a truck pulled utility lines down across all eastbound and westbound lanes of the freeway.

Utility companies responded to evaluate the conditions, and drivers were told to expect delays or find an alternate route.



As of 11:10 a.m., all lanes had reopened in both directions, but there were still significant delays in the area.



