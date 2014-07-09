Winterhawks hire new head coach

The Portland Winterhawks have named longtime National Hockey League Assistant Coach and two-time Stanley Cup winner Jamie Kompon as the franchise's new General Manager & Head Coach.



Kompon joins the Winterhawks after two seasons as an Assistant Coach with the Chicago Blackhawks, where he was part of the staff on the 2013 Stanley Cup-winning team. It was Kompon's second straight Cup, as he was an Assistant Coach of the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 when they won the championship, his sixth season in Los Angeles.



Kompon spent two seasons on the Kings' bench with outgoing Winterhawks General Manager & Head Coach Mike Johnston during the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons, when Johnston was the team's Associate Coach. During his time with the Kings Kompon also served as Director of Amateur Development.



"It's always been my goal to become a head coach, and joining the Winterhawks as both General Manager and Head Coach is a great opportunity," said Kompon. "The Winterhawks have become one of the premier organizations in junior hockey and I look forward to continuing the winning tradition that has been built here."



"We're thrilled to have Jamie join us to head up our hockey operations. He brings a championship pedigree to the position, and he is the right person to allow our success on the ice to continue," said Portland Winterhawks President Doug Piper.



Prior to his time with the Kings, Kompon spent nine years (1997-2006) with the St. Louis Blues as a video coach and later as an assistant coach. The 1999-2000 Blues set a franchise-record with 113 points en route to the Presidents' Trophy for the league's best record. In 2006 Kompon served as a video coach for Team Canada at the World Championships in Latvia.



Before joining the Blues, Kompon was an assistant coach with the Baltimore Bandits of the American Hockey League for the 1996-97 season, and in 1994-95 he was named Co-Head Coach at McGill University in Montreal after spending three seasons there as an assistant coach. Kompon played four seasons as a defenseman at McGill (1985-89) and also played two seasons of professional hockey, including stops in the ECHL and the German Elite League.





