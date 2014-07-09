Missing Keizer man found dead in Marion County field

Oregon State Police say a 54-year-old Keizer man reported missing on June 8 has been found dead in a field near the Marion County community of Talbot.

Lt. Gregg Hastings said the body found Wednesday has been identified as Robert Allen Knupp.

Knupp was reported missing after his vehicle was found unoccupied at the Santiam Rest Area along Interstate 5 south of Salem.

The Oregon state medical examiner's office plans an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.

Knupp's employer, Garten Services Inc. , had offered a reward of as much as $500 for information that helped authorities find him.

