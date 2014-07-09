Thorns draw Red Stars again

Thorns FC midfielder Allie Long converted a first-half penalty kick, but Portland surrendered a late penalty-kick goal to the Chicago Red Stars as the two teams played to a 1-1 draw at Benedictine Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.

Chicago and Portland played to a draw for a second consecutive match after playing to a 2-2 tie on July 4 at Providence Park. The draw on Wednesday was the third in six meetings between the two squads all-time.

Thorns FC (6-6-4, 22pts) opened the scoring in the 27th minute as midfielder Verónica Boquete was fouled inside the box after receiving a short corner kick. Long stepped up and calmly slotted the ball inside the left post as Chicago goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc dove the opposite way. The goal was Long's sixth of the season and her third penalty-kick goal in 2014.

Portland goalkeeper Nadine Angerer kept Chicago off the score sheet late in the first half. In the 38th minute, Angerer was quick off her line pouncing on top of a shot by midfielder Alyssa Mautz from near the penalty spot. Later in the first half, Mautz delivered a cross from the right flank, but Angerer was there to tip the ball off the crossbar and out for a corner kick in the 45th minute.

Searching for an equalizer, Chicago was called offside six times in the match as forward Christen Press was whistled offside on five occasions. Thorns FC limited the Red Stars chances with a 9-7 edge in shots as Chicago tallied three shots in the second half and registered three shots on goal in the match.

The Red Stars (6-6-4, 22pts) found an equalizer in the final five minutes as Thorns FC were whistled for a handball in the box on a deflected shot. Forward Emily Van Egmond stepped up to the spot to take the kick, converting into the bottom right corner as Angerer dove the other way in the 86th minute.

Thorns FC return to the Rose City to play host FC Kansas City on Military Appreciation Night presented by the Army National Guard at Providence Park on Sunday, July 13; kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. (Pacific). The match will be broadcast live via webstream at www.portlandthornsfc.com.

Kickoff for Sunday's match was moved to 4 p.m. (Pacific) from the originally scheduled time of 2 p.m.

Notes:

Defender Nikki Marshall made her 38th consecutive regular-season start for Thorns FC on Wednesday.

Three of midfielder Allie Long's six goals have come from the penalty spot this season, while four of Long's goals have come on the road.

Thorns FC and Chicago have played to consecutive draws this season.

Portland is 11-4-6 on road all time in all competitions dating back to the 2013 season.

Thorns FC have earned four draws this season, including three on the road.

Three out of the six matches between the Red Stars and Portland have finished in a draw.

Thorns FC are 2-0-1 all time on the road against Chicago.

Portland is 6-0-2 when scoring the first goal in a match this season.

Release from Portland Thorns.

