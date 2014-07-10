Blazers officially sign Chris Kaman

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent center Chris Kaman, it was announced Thursday by General Manager Neil Olshey.

Kaman, 32, holds career averages of 11.7 points (48.7% FG, 74.5% FT), 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

"We targeted Chris early in the process believing his offensive versatility and defensive presence would make for a quality addition to our front court," said Olshey. "His skill set complements our returning roster players and we expect him to have an immediate impact."

An NBA All-Star in 2010, Kaman averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks for the Lakers last season.

"I am extremely pleased to add Chris to our roster," said Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts "He is a proven NBA talent and will both bolster and complement our front court at both ends of the floor."

Kaman (7-0, 265) played collegiately at Central Michigan University and was selected by the Clippers with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft.

He will wear No. 35 for the Trail Blazers.