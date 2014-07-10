Steve Blake returns to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed free agent guard Steve Blake, it was announced Wednesday by General Manager Neil Olshey.

Blake, 34, has averaged 6.9 points (40.3% FG, 38.8% 3-PT, 78.3% FT), 2.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists with Washington, Portland, Milwaukee, Denver, L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers and Golden State.

"Steve is the consummate gamer," said Olshey. "His natural leadership skills, ability to run a team and offensive skill set are a natural fit for our roster composition and style of play."

Blake returns to the Trail Blazers for a third time during his NBA career after playing in Portland during the 2005-06 season and again from 2007-10. He signed with Portland as a free agent on each occasion, and was last traded from Portland on Feb. 16, 2010, in a deal that also sent Travis Outlaw to the Clippers in exchange for Marcus Camby.

In 269 games (232 starts) over four seasons with the Trail Blazers, Blake holds averages of 8.9 points (42.0% FG, 40.8% 3-PT, 79.4% FT), 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He notched career highs of 11.0 points per game and a 42.7 percent mark from 3-point range in 2008-09, his last full season with Portland.

"Steve is the perfect fit for our team," said Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts. "He brings experience, toughness, leadership, shooting and consistent defense. Steve will be a complement to our backcourt and provide mentorship for our young players."

Blake (6-3, 172) played four years at the University of Maryland and was selected by the Wizards with the ninth pick in the second round (38th overall) of the 2003 NBA Draft.

