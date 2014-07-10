Simon Gutierrez - KPTV - FOX 12

Simon Gutierrez

Simon Gutierrez is an award-winning reporter who has more than 15 years of experience in television news.

He has covered everything from the wreck of the New Carissa in Coos Bay to blizzards in New England and hurricanes in South Texas.

Simon is a proud graduate of the University of Oregon, and returned to his home state after working at WTIC-TV in Hartford, CT, ESPN, KSAT-TV in San Antonio, TX, and KTRK-TV in Houston, TX.

He began his career at KEZI-TV in Eugene, OR.

Follow Simon on Twitter: @sggutierrez

Follow Simon on Instagram: @sggutierrez

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.