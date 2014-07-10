Simon Gutierrez is an award-winning reporter who has more than 15 years of experience in television news.

He has covered everything from the wreck of the New Carissa in Coos Bay to blizzards in New England and hurricanes in South Texas.

Simon is a proud graduate of the University of Oregon, and returned to his home state after working at WTIC-TV in Hartford, CT, ESPN, KSAT-TV in San Antonio, TX, and KTRK-TV in Houston, TX.

He began his career at KEZI-TV in Eugene, OR.

