Struggling to beat the heat? Try a DIY air conditioner

A long stretch of hot weather is on the way for the Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, and many people will be looking for ways to cool off.

Some stores in the area are already sold out of air conditioners. Even if you can get your hands on one, they can be far outside your budget.

There are a lot of do-it-yourself air conditioner designs on the social networking site Pinterest for those who are trying to keep cool on a budget, and FOX 12 decided to put some of them to the test.

One such design only requires a Styrofoam cooler, PVC pipe, a small fan and some ice. At a total cost of just over $20, it managed to pump out air at the cool temperature of 58 degrees.

Another similar design uses a gallon bucket. It cost about $25 and also got the job done, cooling the air down to 50 degrees.

A third option involves copper wire and aquarium pump. It's a little more complicated and more expensive at $45, and only cooled the air to about 68 degrees.

All three proved to be decent, cost-effective options for cooling a room if you don't have access to an air conditioner.

It's also important to keep other people in mind, such as the elderly and young kids, as temperatures climb, and be sure to stay hydrated. Also make sure pets have plenty of water, and never keep them in a car, even if the windows are cracked.

