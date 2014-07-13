No serious injuries after helicopter crashes into water in Washington

A helicopter crashed into the Kitsap Peninsula, and the occupants escaped with only minor injuries. Photo: North Kitsap Fire & Rescue

Officials say a helicopter crashed in the water off the Kitsap Peninsula, but the occupants escaped with minor injuries.

Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wilson says the helicopter landed north of Kingston on Saturday afternoon about 25 to 40 yards offshore, in water that is only a few feet deep.

He said there were three or four people on board, and they all managed to make it to shore with minor injuries.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash. Wilson said the sheriff's office had a boat on the way, and that while there would be a salvage operation to recover the helicopter, deputies would also try to preserve evidence for federal aviation authorities to investigate.

