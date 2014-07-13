Thorns tune up Blues for NWSL record 7 goals

Portland Thorns FC received braces from midfielders Allie Long and Verónica Boquete while setting a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) record for most goals in a single game in a 7-1 victory against FC Kansas City before 9,672 fans at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon.

Thorns FC established three NWSL records on Sunday, including most goals scored in a match (7). The team's six-goal margin of victory was the largest in NWSL history, while the two teams combined to score the most goals (8) in a single game in league history.

Portland (7-6-4, 25pts) opened the scoring in the third minute of the match as Boquete received a pass from forward Alex Morgan near the edge of the box. Boquete quickly cut it back onto her left foot before placing a shot inside the right post. The goal tied the record for the quickest goal scored in Thorns FC history, set by forward Alex Morgan against Chicago on May 12, 2013.

Thorns FC doubled its lead in the 15th minute as Morgan tallied her third goal of the season and her first at Providence Park in 2014. Defender Steph Catley recorded her first assist of the season with a cross from the left flank into Morgan, who volleyed it in from close range off the bounce.

Portland added one more goal before the end of the first half. After causing a turnover, Long made a run into the box and forward Christine Sinclair sent a one-touch pass into the space as Long slotted the ball through FC Kansas City goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart's legs to give Thorns FC a 3-1 lead in the 43rd minute.

Thorns FC continued to add to their lead by scoring four second-half goals. Long tallied her first brace for Portland in the 62nd minute, splitting two defenders after receiving a ball near the penalty spot from Boquete and turning to curl a shot inside the right post. The goal was Long's eighth of the season.

Boquete added her second goal of the game in the 74th minute, converting a penalty kick after midfielder Tobin Heath was fouled inside the box. Sinclair tallied Portland's sixth goal of the match, finishing at the near post with a header off a short corner kick from Boquete in the 80th minute.

Thorns FC added their NWSL record-setting seventh goal in the 88th minute. Midfielder Amber Brooks scored her first goal of the season, heading in a cross from the right side of the box by substitute midfielder Mana Shim at the back post.

FC Kansas City (10-5-3, 33pts) saw its seven-game winning streak snapped as well as the end to a stretch of nine consecutive games unbeaten on Sunday. Forward Katrina Gorry scored the lone goal for FC Kansas City in the 30th minute.

Thorns FC travel to Chicago to face off against the Red Stars for the third, and final, time this regular season on Thursday, July 17, at Benedictine Sports Complex in Lisle, Ill.; kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (Pacific).

Release from Portland Thorns.

