Oregon wildfire destroys six homes, 14 other buildings

A wildfire in Southern Oregon has destroyed six homes and 14 other buildings and grew overnight.

The fire began Sunday afternoon in a rural subdivision named Moccasin Hill, and, as of Tuesday morning, the size of the fire was estimated to be just over 2,500 acres, down from previous estimates of 2,900.

Crews worked overnight Monday to get a handle on the fire, and as of Tuesday morning, it was 15% contained.

Spokeswoman Erica Hupp said there was no lightning, so an investigation into the cause is underway.

More than 100 people were evacuated Sunday night. That evacuation notice has since been downgraded to Level I, meaning evacuations are voluntary, though those homes could still be at risk.

Hupp said by e-mail Tuesday that there had been one non-firefighter injury in the fire, but she didn't provide any further details.

Many residents in the longstanding subdivision northeast of Klamath Falls keep horses and cattle, and neighbors have been stepping in to shelter both stock and pets.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Sprague Community Center.

