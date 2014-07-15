Stolen Tillamook cheese vans found in California

Three Tillamook Cheese VW mini-buses were stolen from a hotel parking lot in California.

MANTECA, Calif. (AP) - Police in Central California have found three bright orange Tillamook cheese vans that were stolen over the weekend.

Manteca police say authorities found the restored Volkswagen minibuses, worth $100,000 each, in a recently rented storage locker in Copperopolis around 8:30 p.m. Monday. They were stolen about 50 miles away in Manteca, where they had stopped on a tour promoting the Tillamook County Creamery Association's dairy products.

Police say the vehicles did not appear damaged. They say there are several outstanding suspects, though they did not release information about their identities.

It was not immediately clear what led authorities to the storage locker.

A truck and trailer that were part of the entourage were found torched earlier.

