The #FOX12 ice sculpture on the waterfront

On the hottest day of the week, we invited you to take part in a hot weather experiment.

We wanted to see how long it takes the 50-inch-wide #FOX12 ice sculpture to melt in the sunlight.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., people began stopping by the Rose Festival building at the Salmon Street Springs Fountain to have their photo taken with FOX 12's Shauna Parsons and to check out the ice sculpture.

If you took a photo, tag it with #FOX12 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We'll share some of the best photos on the air.

FOX 12's Brian MacMillan will be live at the site of the ice sculpture for The 8 O'clock News, The 10 O'clock News and The 11 O'clock News.

The #FOX12 ice sculpture had melted away by about 7 p.m.

Photos: The Fox 12 ice sculpture melts under the hot summer sun



