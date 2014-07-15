Holly Grigsby gets life in prison for white supremacist killing spree

Holly Grigsby was sentenced to life in prison for a Pacific Northwest killing spree in 2011. David "Joey" Pedersen will be sentenced next month.

A federal judge in Portland has sentenced a woman to life in prison for her role in a Pacific Northwest killing spree that authorities say was part of a white supremacist scheme.

Holly Grigsby apologized Tuesday to friends and relatives of the victims. Grigsby said she realized any explanation for her behavior would come across as an excuse.

Grigsby and her boyfriend - David "Joey" Pedersen - were arrested in 2011 after the deaths of Pedersen's father and stepmother in Everett, Washington, along with an Oregon teenager and a California man.

Grigsby pleaded guilty in March to racketeering charges connected to the four killings. The plea agreement called for a life sentence with no chance for release.

Joey Pedersen is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

