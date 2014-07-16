Active wildfires currently burning in Oregon and Washington - KPTV - FOX 12

Active wildfires currently burning in Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The 2014 wildfire season continues, as firefighting crews in Oregon and Washington work to put out a number of fires in the region.

The map above displays information for some of the major fires, including size and containment levels.

NOTE: Information provided in the map may not be up-to-date. Check with your local fire district for the latest information on fire conditions near you.

