Rollover crash slows I-84 traffic in Portland

The crash took place near the Hollywood exit and it shut down multiple lanes of the freeway. (Photo: Vitaliy Mulyar)

The crash took place near the Hollywood exit and it shut down multiple lanes of the freeway. (Photo: Vitaliy Mulyar)

The crash took place near the Hollywood exit and it shut down multiple lanes of the freeway. (Photo: Vitaliy Mulyar)

A crash on Interstate 84 westbound in Portland caused significant slowing Wednesday morning.

Photos from the crash scene showed a red four-door car on its top. There were no immediate reports of significant injuries.

The crash took place near the Hollywood exit and it shut down multiple lanes of the freeway.

Oregon Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up for miles on I-84, but the freeway reopened around 11:45 a.m.



Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.