Rollover crash slows I-84 traffic in Portland

Rollover crash slows I-84 traffic in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A crash on Interstate 84 westbound in Portland caused significant slowing Wednesday morning.

Photos from the crash scene showed a red four-door car on its top. There were no immediate reports of significant injuries.

The crash took place near the Hollywood exit and it shut down multiple lanes of the freeway.

Oregon Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic backed up for miles on I-84, but the freeway reopened around 11:45 a.m.

