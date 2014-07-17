Blazers set preseason schedule

The Portland Trail Blazers announced their NBA preseason schedule Thursday, highlighted by two games at the Moda Center vs. Western Conference rivals the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Portland will open the preseason slate on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Utah before returning home to play the Jazz on Thursday, Oct. 9 and the L.A. Clippers on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The team will close out the preseason with a three-game road trip at Denver, the L.A. Lakers (in Ontario, Calif.) and the L.A. Clippers.

An additional home preseason game will be announced at a later date.

Release from Blazers Media Services.

