Thorns draw Red Stars for third time

Thorns FC forward Jessica McDonald scored the quickest goal in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) history, but Portland and the Chicago Red Stars drew for a third consecutive match as the two teams tied 1-1 in front of 2,014 fans at Benedictine Sports Complex in Lisle, Ill., on Thursday night.

Portland (7-6-5, 26pts) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as forward Jessica McDonald registered the quickest goal in NWSL history just 33 seconds in the match. Defender Steph Catley found space running down the left flank as she served a ball into McDonald who finished from close range with a one-touch shot in front of goal.

The goal was McDonald's 10th of the season, tying her for second in the league in goals this season. McDonald also became the first player in club history to register double-digit goals in a season.

Chicago (7-6-5, 26pts) responded with several chances, but Portland goalkeeper Nadine Angerer made two key stops to keep the Red Stars off the score sheet. In the ninth minute, Angerer tipped a long range attempt from forward Christen Press out for a corner kick. Angerer also made a diving stop to her right to deny midfielder Shannon Boxx from the edge of the box in the 22nd minute.

In the opening 20 minutes of the second half, Angerer and Chicago goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc both made critical saves. In the 63rd minute, McDonald found herself one-on-one with LeBlanc but the Chicago goalkeeper slid out near the edge of the box to knock the attempt away. Angerer quickly reacted coming off her line to clear a ball in the 64th minute before retreating back to goal to make the save as midfielder Alyssa Mautz attempted to chip Angerer from long range.

The Red Stars tallied the equalizer in the 77th minute. Forward Adriana Leon dribbled to the end line and crossed a ball back in front of the goal. Forward Jen Hoy made an initial attempt, but the ball bounced around and landed at the back post for midfielder Lori Chalupny as she slid in for the finish.

Late in the match, forward Christine Sinclair chipped a ball from the right side into the box for forward Alex Morgan at the back post, but her one-touch volley went over the crossbar. Press had a chance late in stoppage time but misfired from inside the box on the left side wide of the far post.

Portland and Chicago played to a 1-1 draw at the Benedictine Sports Complex on July 9 and tied 2-2 on July 4 at Providence Park. In seven meetings all-time the two teams have played to four draws, including a 3-3 tie on July 28, 2013, in Portland.

Thorns FC return to the Rose City to face off against the Boston Breakers, in a match sponsored by West Hills Vision, on Sunday, July 20, at Providence Park. Sunday's nationally televised match on ESPN2 kicks off at 2 p.m. (Pacific).

Notes:

Defender Nikki Marshall made her 40th consecutive regular-season start for Thorns FC on Thursday.

Forward Jessica McDonald's goal 33 seconds into the match was the fastest goal in club and NWSL history.

McDonald became the first player in Thorns FC history to tally double-digit goals in a season and is now second in the NWSL in goals this season.

Defender Steph Catley tallied an assist for a second straight match on Thursday.

Portland and Chicago have played to a draw in four of their seven meetings all-time.

Thorns FC are 11-4-7 all-time on the road in all competitions dating back to the 2013 season.

Portland remains unbeaten on the road against the Red Stars (2-0-2).

Thorns FC are 7-0-3 when scoring first in a match this season.

Portland has recorded double-digit shot attempts in 15 of 18 matches this season, finishing with a 12-9 edge in shots against Chicago on Thursday night.

Thorns FC held the Red Stars to nine or less shots in both meetings on the road this season. Chicago tallied seven shots in the July 9 meeting.

