Skier badly injured on Mt. Jefferson reunites with rescue crew

A skier seriously injured on Mt. Jefferson reunited with the National Guard soldiers who lifted him off the mountain.

Four of the five crew members visited Miko Smilenski at Salem Hospital Monday afternoon.

Smilenski fell down a steep slope as he was making his way down the mountain Friday, hitting his face on rocks and breaking his femur in four places.

A Blackhawk helicopter crew located Smilenski around 2:30 a.m. Saturday thanks to a personal locator beacon Smilenski activated after falling.

"He was really calm. He was cracking jokes," said SSgt. Daniel Cleveland. "For the situation he was in, it really helped us kind of do what we needed to do."

"I don't know if inspiration is the right word, but with the whole circumstance, just being on the mountain, in this terrible accident, he just enlightened me," said Spc. Tony Hadeed.

Smilenski thanked the crew for rescuing him and for visiting him.

"To see their faces and hear what they had to say, this is the most highest point of my life, today," he said.

