FOX 12 Christmas In July Toy Drive - KPTV - FOX 12

Today

FOX 12 Christmas In July Toy Drive

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

We need your help!

The FOX 12 Toy Drive Christmas in July event is today -- Wednesday, July 23!

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Fred Meyer store to help families in need this December.

The following Fred Meyer locations are participating, but FOX 12 will be broadcasting live from the Fred Meyer off Highway 217.


BEAVERTON
11425 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy

CANBY
1401 SE First

CLACKAMAS
16301 SE 82nd Drive

CORNELIUS
2200 Baseline Road

DIVISION
14700 SE Division Street

GATEWAY
1111 NE 102nd, Suite A

GRESHAM
2497 SE Burnside Road

HILLSBORO
6495 SE Tualatin Valley Highway

HOLLYWOOD WEST
3030 NE Weidler St

INTERSTATE
7404 N Interstate Ave

JOHNSON CREEK
8955 SE 82nd Avenue

NEWBERG
3300 Portland Road, Suite 100

OAK GROVE
14700 SE McLoughlin Boulevard

OREGON CITY
1839 Molalla Avenue

PENINSULA
6850 North Lombard

SANDY
16625 362nd Avenue

SCAPPOOSE
51501 South Columbia River Highway

SUNSET
22075 NW Imbrie Drive

TIGARD
11565 SW Pacific Highway

TUALATIN
19200 SW Martinazzi

WALKER ROAD
15995 SW Walker Road

WILSONVILLE
30300 SW Boones Ferry Road

WOOD VILLAGE
22855 NE Parklane

STADIUM MARKETPLACE
100 NW 20th Place

BURLINGAME
7555 SW Barbur Boulevard

GLISAN
6615 NE Glisan St

HAWTHORNE
3805 SE Hawthorne Boulevard

RALEIGH HILLS
7700 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy

SOUTHEAST
5253 SE 82nd Avenue

EAST SALEM
3740 Market NE

NORTH SALEM
2855 Broadway NE

SOUTH SALEM
3450 Commercial Street SE

THE DALLES
1215 West 6th Street

BATTLE GROUND
401 NW 12th Avenue

FISHER'S LANDING
16600 SE McGillivray Boulevard

GRAND CENTRAL
2500 Columbia House Blvd

LONGVIEW
3184 Ocean Beach Highway

MILL PLAIN
11325 SE Mill Plain Boulevard

ORCHARDS
7411 NE 117th Avenue

SALMON CREEK
800 NE Tenney Road

HAZEL DELL
7700 Highway 99

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.