FOX 12 Christmas In July Toy Drive

We need your help!

The FOX 12 Toy Drive Christmas in July event is today -- Wednesday, July 23!

Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Fred Meyer store to help families in need this December.

The following Fred Meyer locations are participating, but FOX 12 will be broadcasting live from the Fred Meyer off Highway 217.









BEAVERTON

11425 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy





CANBY

1401 SE First





CLACKAMAS

16301 SE 82nd Drive





CORNELIUS

2200 Baseline Road





DIVISION

14700 SE Division Street





GATEWAY

1111 NE 102nd, Suite A





GRESHAM

2497 SE Burnside Road





HILLSBORO

6495 SE Tualatin Valley Highway





HOLLYWOOD WEST

3030 NE Weidler St





INTERSTATE

7404 N Interstate Ave





JOHNSON CREEK

8955 SE 82nd Avenue





NEWBERG

3300 Portland Road, Suite 100





OAK GROVE

14700 SE McLoughlin Boulevard





OREGON CITY

1839 Molalla Avenue





PENINSULA

6850 North Lombard





SANDY

16625 362nd Avenue





SCAPPOOSE

51501 South Columbia River Highway





SUNSET

22075 NW Imbrie Drive





TIGARD

11565 SW Pacific Highway





TUALATIN

19200 SW Martinazzi





WALKER ROAD

15995 SW Walker Road





WILSONVILLE

30300 SW Boones Ferry Road





WOOD VILLAGE

22855 NE Parklane





STADIUM MARKETPLACE

100 NW 20th Place





BURLINGAME

7555 SW Barbur Boulevard





GLISAN

6615 NE Glisan St





HAWTHORNE

3805 SE Hawthorne Boulevard





RALEIGH HILLS

7700 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy





SOUTHEAST

5253 SE 82nd Avenue





EAST SALEM

3740 Market NE





NORTH SALEM

2855 Broadway NE





SOUTH SALEM

3450 Commercial Street SE





THE DALLES

1215 West 6th Street





BATTLE GROUND

401 NW 12th Avenue





FISHER'S LANDING

16600 SE McGillivray Boulevard





GRAND CENTRAL

2500 Columbia House Blvd





LONGVIEW

3184 Ocean Beach Highway





MILL PLAIN

11325 SE Mill Plain Boulevard





ORCHARDS

7411 NE 117th Avenue





SALMON CREEK

800 NE Tenney Road





HAZEL DELL

7700 Highway 99





