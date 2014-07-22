Robbers on motorcycles hold up 70-year-old fisherman

A 70-year-old fisherman who stopped to use a restroom at the Salmon Falls park and ride was robbed at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Allen Ferrians had stopped along SR-14 around 5:30 p.m. after a day of fishing.

As he went back to his car in the parking lot, he was approached by one of two motorcycle riders. That man brandished a dark handgun and demanded Ferrians' money, so Ferrians handed over $250 in cash.

The two motorcyclists then left the area, but Ferrians wasn't sure which direction they headed.

He described them as riding large, cruiser-type motorcycles similar to Harley Davidsons, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office. One man wore a black visor and the other had a mirrored visor.

Deputies who responded to the robbery weren't able to find the suspects.

"This is an unusual event for that area and we are extremely concerned", said Undersheriff Dave Cox. "We are continuing with this investigation and request anyone with any information to call our office."





The Skamania County Sheriff's Office number is (509)427-9490.

