Oregon marijuana measure qualifies for November ballot - KPTV - FOX 12

Your vote: Oregon marijuana measure qualifies for November ballot

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Election workers say petitioners submitted 88,584 valid signatures -- about 1,400 more than required. Photo from June in Salem. Election workers say petitioners submitted 88,584 valid signatures -- about 1,400 more than required. Photo from June in Salem.
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon voters will be deciding this year whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

State elections officials certified Tuesday that the petitioners submitted enough valid signatures to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

Election workers say there were 88,584 valid signatures -- about 1,400 more than required.

The measure would allow adults 21 and older to buy and possess marijuana. It gives the Oregon Liquor Control Commission the job of regulating and taxing marijuana.

Voters rejected a legalization measure two years ago, but little money was spent promoting it. The group backing this year's effort has received contributions from some of the same donors who backed successful marijuana initiatives in Washington and Colorado.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.