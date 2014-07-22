Your vote: Oregon marijuana measure qualifies for November ballot

Election workers say petitioners submitted 88,584 valid signatures -- about 1,400 more than required. Photo from June in Salem.

Oregon voters will be deciding this year whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

State elections officials certified Tuesday that the petitioners submitted enough valid signatures to qualify the measure for the November ballot.

Election workers say there were 88,584 valid signatures -- about 1,400 more than required.

The measure would allow adults 21 and older to buy and possess marijuana. It gives the Oregon Liquor Control Commission the job of regulating and taxing marijuana.

Voters rejected a legalization measure two years ago, but little money was spent promoting it. The group backing this year's effort has received contributions from some of the same donors who backed successful marijuana initiatives in Washington and Colorado.

