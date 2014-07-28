Newberg-Dundee Police Dept. Press Release: Jennifer Huston Missing Person Case

The following is a press release sent by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department on Monday, July 28 at 1:35 p.m.:

On Friday July 25, 2014, at about 5 am, the Newberg-Dundee Police Department took a report of a missing person; Ms. Jennifer Janelle Huston, age 38 of Dundee. The report was made by her husband, Kallen Huston.

Mr. Huston reported that Ms. Huston was last seen by her husband on Thursday evening July 24, 2014 at approximately 5:45 pm at their home, when she left to "run errands".

Ms. Huston was last seen driving the family's dark green 1999 Lexus SUV with Oregon License number WXH-011. It has been confirmed that she was last known to be at the Circle K filling station / convenience store located on Portland Rd. in Newberg at about 6:20 pm. on Thursday July 24.

The Special Investigations Unit of the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, consisting of five detectives, began work to locate Ms. Huston beginning Friday morning and have been actively working throughout the weekend to locate Ms. Huston, to include detectives from the Newberg-Dundee Police Department's Computer Forensics Unit.

Many tips and leads have been followed up on and are continuing to be followed up on.

As of this time, there is no known criminal nexus to this case nor is there any known threat to the public. The case is being considered as a Missing Persons Case.

Ms. Huston's huband, Kallen Huston is fully cooperating with the investigation and is very concerned about the whereabouts of his wife.

The Huston Family and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department will be holding a joint news briefing at 4:00 pm today, July 28 2014 at the Newberg Public Safety Building located at 401 E. Third Street, Newberg, OR. 97132.

Any tips or leads should be referred to lead Detective Ryan Simmons at 503-554-8954 or via e-mail at ryan.simmons@newbergoregon.gov

