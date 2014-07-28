Anonymous donor pledges $100 million to OHSU cancer research campaign

An anonymous donor has made one of the largest pledges of money in the history of OHSU, $100 million for the Knight Cancer Challenge.

Phil Knight and his wife Penny pledged $500 for cancer research if OHSU raised an equal amount by February 2016.

A donor who wishes to remain anonymous has made one of the largest pledges of money in the history of Oregon Health & Science University.

OHSU has received a $100 million gift from the unnamed donor.

The money will go toward the Knight Cancer Challenge. The project was launched in 2013 after Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife Penny pledged $500 million for cancer research if OHSU raised an equal amount by February 2016.

Less than a year later, the campaign has already raised more than $400 million.

The $100 million donation, announced Monday, is the largest private donation to the campaign to date and one of the four largest pledges in OHSU's history.

The money will be used to support "a full range of Knight Cancer Institute initiatives," according to the hospital, including hiring 20 to 30 scientists and their teams to collaborate on improving methods to identify cancer at its earliest and most curable stage.

The overall $1 billion goal of the campaign "will enable these scientists to focus on discovery and moving the most promising new detection methods and treatments from the laboratory to clinical trials as quickly as possible," according to a hospital statement.

To date, the Knight Cancer Challenge has received more than $218 million in donations and pledges from more than 5,800 supporters. The state of Oregon also has agreed to invest $200 million in OHSU facilities needed to support the expansion.

