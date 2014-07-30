Man rushed to hospital after crashing into power pole - KPTV - FOX 12

Man rushed to hospital after crashing Car2Go into power pole in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police said they think alcohol was involved when a driver crashed his car into a power pole in North Portland.

Officers said the 27-year-old man was driving a Car2Go Smart Car north on Interstate Avenue at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control and hit the steel power pole near the DMV office.

Car2Go is a car sharing service that charges users by the minute.

Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital with injuries that they described as life-threatening.

Police did not have an update on his condition.

Interstate was closed overnight as a result of the crash investigation.

