Soulful Giving Blanket Concert to feature top bands, top chefs

The fourth annual Soulful Giving Blanket Concert is this Saturday in Troutdale.

The event features music and gourmet food and drink and is held at The Yoshida Estate from noon until 8 p.m.

Four bands will perform and 14 of the area's top restaurants will offer food and beverages at The Yoshida Estate from noon until 8 p.m.

Soul Vaccination is one of those bands. Learn more about them at http://soulvax.com.

For more information on Soulful Giving, visit http://www.soulfulgiving.org.

