Missing teen at wilderness camp found in central Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing teen at wilderness camp found in central Oregon

By Staff and AP reports
BEND, OR (KPTV/AP) -

Kevin Mulert, age 18, who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

State Police Lt. Gregg Hastings says Mulert, from Deerfield, IL, was last seen Wednesday at about 4:30 a.m.

He was reported missing from the therapeutic nature camp at about 8 a.m.

About 30 searchers from search and rescue teams out of three counties were looking in a five-mile area around the program's campsite.

Planes and helicopters were also being used in the search.

He was found Thursday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. by searchers on horseback about 1.5 miles southwest of campsite in northern Lake County.

A National Guard helicopter was reportedly taking him to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for an examination.

