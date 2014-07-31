Missing teen at wilderness camp found in central Oregon

Kevin Mulert, age 18, who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found.

State Police Lt. Gregg Hastings says Mulert, from Deerfield, IL, was last seen Wednesday at about 4:30 a.m.

He was reported missing from the therapeutic nature camp at about 8 a.m.

About 30 searchers from search and rescue teams out of three counties were looking in a five-mile area around the program's campsite.

Planes and helicopters were also being used in the search.

He was found Thursday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. by searchers on horseback about 1.5 miles southwest of campsite in northern Lake County.

A National Guard helicopter was reportedly taking him to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for an examination.

