Timbers fail to gain ground at Galaxy

Despite taking an early lead on the road, the Portland Timbers couldn't overcome a late second-half surge by host LA Galaxy, conceding two goals inside the final 20 minutes in a 3-1 loss before 20,089 fans at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday afternoon.



Forward Robbie Keane tallied a second-half brace, including a penalty-kick goal in the 85th minute, as Portland sustained its first loss against the Galaxy since 2012, snapping a five-match unbeaten streak against the Western Conference side.



Midfielder Diego Valeri netted a goal for a third consecutive match for the Timbers (6-7-9, 27pts), providing Portland with a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Midfielder Gastón Fernández sustained a foul nearly 25 yards from goal, setting up a direct free kick which Valeri skillfully skimmed over the four-man defensive wall and into the upper-right corner of the goal for the early lead.



The Galaxy (9-4-6, 33pts) drew level in first-half stoppage time as forward Gyasi Zardes connected on a header from close range following a cross from left back Robbie Rogers. The goal was Zardes' eighth of the season and second in as many matches.



Saturday's result marked just the second time Portland has lost after scoring the opening goal since 2013 and only its second loss in the last eight road matches.



Keane delivered the go-ahead goal for the Galaxy in the 73rd minute, slipping midfielder Landon Donovan into the left side of the box with a through pass before peeling his run toward the back post. Donovan delivered a left-footed cross that Keane converted with a point-blank header just inside the far right post.



Minutes prior to the Galaxy taking the lead, Portland saw a chance for a penalty kick waived off by the referee in the 66th minute. Midfielder Kalif Alhassan beat Rogers into the box for a pass and was taken down, but the referee waived play on.



Portland was whistled for its league-leading ninth penalty kick when midfielder Juninho was fouled on the edge of the penalty box. Keane converted the spot kick to complete his brace in the 85th minute.

Notes:

Midfielder Diego Valeri has tallied a goal in three consecutive matches, tying a Timbers MLS record streak. Additionally, the midfielder has scored in four of the last five games and is now one goal shy of tying the Timbers MLS career record in goal scoring currently held by midfielder/forward Darlington Nagbe (17).

Valeri has tallied a goal in each of the team's three matches against the Galaxy this season.

Valeri has registered at least one point in seven of the team's last 10 regular-season matches.

Portland's opening goal in the 14th minute marked the team's seventh goal scored in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season, which is tied for the league lead.

Playing 65 minutes as a substitute on Saturday, midfielder Kalif Alhassan surpassed 5,000 minutes played in his Timbers MLS career. Saturday marked Alhassan's 91st career MLS appearance.

Saturday's result marked only the second time since the start of the 2013 season that the Timbers have lost when scoring first in a match (14-2-8).

The Timbers have now lost just twice in their last eight regular-season road matches (4-2-2), dating back to April 27.

Saturday's loss snapped a five-match unbeaten streak against the Galaxy, dating back to July 2012.

Midfielder Rodney Wallace played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season. Wallace made his first appearance of the season on June 27 after recovering from offseason knee surgery.

The Timbers have earned at least one point in 11 of the last 15 regular-season matches and remain just three points off fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Following Saturday's match, the Timbers lead the league with 36 goals scored in 22 matches.

Midfielder/forward Darlington Nagbe missed his first match due to injury on Saturday since the end of the 2011 regular-season.

Release from Portland Timbers

