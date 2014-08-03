Officials team up to crack down on alcohol use at parks - KPTV - FOX 12

Officials team up to crack down on alcohol use at Sandy River Parks

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission combined efforts Thursday and Friday to enforce alcohol restrictions at popular park areas along the Sandy River.

Officials patrolled both Dabney State Park and Lewis and Clark State Park looking for alcohol infractions. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, alcohol has consistently been a factor in fights and drownings along the Sandy River.

In total officials issued eight citations for minor in possession of alcohol, 20 citations for alcohol in prohibited area of a park, one parking citation, and one person was arrested for a probation violation.

The sheriff's office patrols the area on a daily basis and has additional enforcement missions planned for the remainder of the month.

