Oregon Gulch Fire grows to nearly 51 square miles

Fire officials say a wildfire threatening about 270 structures on the Oregon-California border has grown to nearly 51 square miles.

Fire spokeswoman Jen Warren said firefighters are making good progress and have the Oregon Gulch Fire 10 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire was started by lightning on Thursday and has burned three homes, five outbuildings and multiple vehicles. Several neighborhoods southwest of Ashland were still evacuated on Sunday.

More than 1000 people are fighting a complex of fires called the Beaver Complex, which includes the Oregon Gulch fire and Salt Creek fire. More wind and hot weather was expected by Sunday afternoon, but weather was calm overnight.

Warren says a new, more accurate infrared measurement of the fire was completed early Sunday morning, establishing the size of nearly 51 square miles burned.

Lightning started several new fires in Oregon over the weekend. Warren says a quick attack got those fires under control quickly.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.