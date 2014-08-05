Timbers' Ridgewell added to MLS All-Star squad

MLS All-Star Head Coach Caleb Porter has selected Portland Timbers defender Liam Ridgewell as a replacement for injured Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman for Wednesday's 2014 AT&T MLS All-Star Game against Bayern Munich.



Portland signed Ridgewell as a Designated Player from English Premier League side West Bromwich Albion on June 25. Ridgewell made more than 300 appearances during 12 seasons in England with West Brom, Birmingham City and Aston Villa. Ridgewell made his MLS debut on July 18 in Portland's 2-1 win against Colorado and has started all three games in which he's featured.



Kyle Beckerman sustained an injury in Real Salt Lake's game against the Colorado Rapids on August 2 that will prevent him from competing in the All-Star Game.



"Under the circumstances in losing a player at this late point in time, I felt it was best to pull in a player that wouldn't disrupt the other clubs and their preparation this week," Porter said. "Liam will be a quality addition."

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.