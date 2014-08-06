FOX 12 Surprise Squad pays for kids' school supplies - KPTV - FOX 12

FOX 12 Surprise Squad pays for kids' school supplies

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

The FOX 12 Surprise Squad spent the day helping lucky parents pay for school supplies Tuesday.

Parents at the Target store at the Tanasbourne Shopping Center in Beaverton had their shopping list paid for by the FOX 12 Surprise Squad. We handed out gift cards for shoppers to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.

Keep an eye out for the FOX 12 Surprise Squad in your area -- we've got many other surprises planned to make a positive impact in our community.

If you have any idea for a surprise, let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page!

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.