FOX 12 Surprise Squad pays for kids' school supplies

The FOX 12 Surprise Squad spent the day helping lucky parents pay for school supplies Tuesday.

Parents at the Target store at the Tanasbourne Shopping Center in Beaverton had their shopping list paid for by the FOX 12 Surprise Squad. We handed out gift cards for shoppers to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.

Keep an eye out for the FOX 12 Surprise Squad in your area -- we've got many other surprises planned to make a positive impact in our community.

