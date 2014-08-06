Kama the surfing pig rides waves in Hawaii

Waterskiing squirrel? Yawn.

Skateboarding bulldog? Old news.

But a surfing pig? This has to be a new one.

A video posted to YouTube by GoPro shows Kama the surfing pig hitting the waves off the coast of Hawaii.

Kama's owner, Kai Holt, says Kama fell in the pool one day and started swimming.

"Oh, he can swim? (Then) I guarantee he can surf," Holt said.

It turned out Kama was a natural.

"Everybody was tripping," Holt said. "It's pretty funny to watch."

WATCH: GoPro: Kama The Surfing Pig

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

