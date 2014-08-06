University of Oregon president resigns after two years on job

University of Oregon President Michael Gottfredson is stepping down after two years on the job.

Gottfredson announced his decision on Wednesday in a letter to the chairman of the university's Board of Trustees. He says his resignation takes effect immediately.

Gottfredson does not give a reason for his sudden departure. He says his "scholarly interests beckon," and he and his wife would like to spend more time with their family.

Gottfredson took the helm at the UO in summer 2012. He was previously a senior administrator at University of California at Irvine.

