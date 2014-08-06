University of Oregon president resigns after two years on job - KPTV - FOX 12

University of Oregon president resigns after two years on job

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Former University of Oregon President Michael Gottfredson, file image Former University of Oregon President Michael Gottfredson, file image
University of Oregon, file image University of Oregon, file image
EUGENE, OR (AP) -

University of Oregon President Michael Gottfredson is stepping down after two years on the job.

Gottfredson announced his decision on Wednesday in a letter to the chairman of the university's Board of Trustees. He says his resignation takes effect immediately.

Gottfredson does not give a reason for his sudden departure. He says his "scholarly interests beckon," and he and his wife would like to spend more time with their family.

Gottfredson took the helm at the UO in summer 2012. He was previously a senior administrator at University of California at Irvine.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.