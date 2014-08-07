Donovan goal gives MLS 2-1 win over Bayern Munich

Landon Donovan scored the go-ahead goal in a 2-1 victory over German power Bayern Munich on Wednesday night in the Major League Soccer All-Star game.

Making his record 14th All-Star appearance, Donovan dribbled the ball to the top of the box before blasting it past German World Cup goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the 70th minute.

The Bundesliga champions had seven members of the World Cup-winning German national team, but most of them remained on the bench until about the final 10 minutes.

The MLS team included several players from the U.S. World Cup squad that advanced out of the group stage in Brazil, including Seattle's Clint Dempsey and Toronto's Michael Bradley.

Donovan, the L.A. Galaxy striker who was left off the U.S. World Cup team, got a standing ovation from the crowd when he was subbed out following his goal.

Bradley Wright-Philips of the New York Red Bulls tied it for the All-Stars early in the second half. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern early in the first half.

