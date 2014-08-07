Super Bowl rematch: Seahawks, Broncos square off tonight - KPTV - FOX 12

Super Bowl rematch: Seahawks, Broncos square off tonight in preseason

By Staff and AP reports
DENVER (KPTV/AP) -

When the Seattle Seahawks visit the Broncos for a preseason kickoff Thursday night, they'll see a Denver defense that was reshaped with them in mind - along with a team still smarting over all that trash talk during and after the Super Bowl.

The Broncos responded to that 43-8 shellacking by adding thumpers DeMarcus Ware, T.J. Ward and Aqib Talib in free agency.

Bruised leg permitting, Ware will make a cameo appearance in what promises to be an intense start to the preseason at Sports Authority Field before the starters give way to backups for the bulk of the night.

You can watch the Seahawks and Broncos live on FOX 12, starting at 6 p.m.

