Homeowner fires shots into ground to stop accused drunk driver

A local man fires shots into the ground to stop an accused drunk driver. This was after witnesses say the man plowed through his fence and nearly slammed into his home.

Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the disturbance at a residence located in the 17800 block of Southwest Hillsboro Highway in the community of Scholls.

Deputies found Hunter Tintera, 27, from Newberg, was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty when he went off the roadway Southwest Hillsboro Highway. He crashed onto 58 year-old James Attaway's property. There was substantial damage to a fence, tree and their yard, all caused by the Jeep.

"He was basically playing pinball, just bouncing all over our yard, looking for a way out," said homeowner Susan Attaway.

To stop him from backing into their house, and potentially from harming her family, Susan Attaway says her husband grabbed his gun.

"My husband was saying, ‘stop the car, stop the car, get out of the car,' and then he fired shots into the ground," said Susan Attaway.

The gunfire was enough to stop Tintera right in his tracks, but those three shots James Attaway fired into the ground could land him in some hot water.

"This looming over us with the DA is tough," said Susan Attaway.

Deputies say it's possible the district attorney could charge Attaway's husband with the unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing. But, Susan Attaway says she's standing behind her husband's actions.

"We didn't know if he was alone, we didn't know what he was doing," said Susan Attaway. "You only have a few split seconds to react and I am really proud of my husband for everything that he did. At no time did he point a gun at anybody, and it did make him stop."

Tintera was arrested on a drunk driving charge. He was booked into the Washington County Jail, but has since posted bail.

Susan Attaway tells us this is the fifth time someone has crashed through their fence and into their yard over the years. She's hoping the county will take a closer look at the road to make it safer for everyone.

There's no word on when the DA will make the call on whether or not to charge her husband.

