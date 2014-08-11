Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch investigated in alleged assault case - KPTV - FOX 12

Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch investigated in alleged assault case

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Marshawn Lynch, file image Marshawn Lynch, file image
BELLEVUE, WA (AP) -

Police in Bellevue are investigating whether Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was involved in an assault and damage of personal property.

The Bellevue Police Department released a statement Monday morning saying that the alleged incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and that Lynch is alleged to have been involved. Bellevue police stated that they have not been able to verify whether Lynch was involved, but are investigating.

The incident was reported by the female victim about 12 hours after it took place at a downtown Bellevue apartment. Police say there was no domestic violence or sexual assault involved in the allegation.

The Seahawks did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.