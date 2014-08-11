Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch investigated in alleged assault case

Police in Bellevue are investigating whether Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was involved in an assault and damage of personal property.

The Bellevue Police Department released a statement Monday morning saying that the alleged incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and that Lynch is alleged to have been involved. Bellevue police stated that they have not been able to verify whether Lynch was involved, but are investigating.

The incident was reported by the female victim about 12 hours after it took place at a downtown Bellevue apartment. Police say there was no domestic violence or sexual assault involved in the allegation.

The Seahawks did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

