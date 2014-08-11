Court documents: Mom confessed to drowning daughter at Cannon Beach hotel

She was arrested two days after her daughter was found dead in a Cannon Beach hotel room.

Court documents released Monday allege Cannon Beach murder suspect Jessica Smith drowned her 2-year-old daughter in the bathtub, then helped her 13-year-old cut her own throat while in a Surfsand Resort hotel room on the Oregon Coast.

The 13-year-old survived, and later told medical staff she and her sister didn't want to live with her father, who was seeking custody. They "just wanted to get out of it," she told medics, according to the court documents.

Medical staff described the 13-year-old as being "eerily calm" when they spoke with her, and she told them her mother was likely going to the forest to kill herself.

The discovery of the girls by a Surfsand Resort housekeeper set off a frantic search for their mother. Two days after the death of Isabella Smith and the serious injuries suffered by her sister, a Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted Jessica Smith standing next to her gold Chevy Suburban off a rural logging road.

When speaking with detectives, she confessed to drowning her youngest daughter and to helping her teenage daughter cut her neck and wrists with a razor blade, the search warrant affidavit said.

Jessica Smith is now facing charges of aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder, and she's being held without bail.



The attorney of her estranged husband told FOX 12 that she was supposed to turn the girls over to their father for visitation on the day they were found. In addition, the day before the alleged killing, Jessica Smith sent a 15-page email to her estranged husband's co-workers, telling them about their "horrible marriage," the court documents said.

Greg Smith had previously claimed his wife was manipulating their children and he had filed for divorce.

