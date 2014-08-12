Thousands of lightning strikes reported during morning storm

A morning storm peppered the towns of Vernonia, Mist and Clatskanie with lightning as FOX 12 meteorologists reported roughly 2,000 total cloud-to-ground strikes in just the span of an hour.

There were no reports of injuries or significant damage from the lightning, nor were there any large-scale outages to Portland General Electric or Pacific Power customers.

FOX 12 meteorologists said to expect another muggy day Tuesday with the daytime high reaching the mid 80s. In central and eastern Oregon, storms may turn severe with large hail or gusty winds.

The thunderstorm threat will persist throughout the day Tuesday, but should diminish in the Willamette Valley by Wednesday.

