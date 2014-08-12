Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Portland metro area - KPTV - FOX 12

Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Portland metro area

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) -

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued along Highway 26 east of Portland on Tuesday afternoon during which the National Weather Service advised seeking safe shelter.

The severe thunderstorm warning has since expired, but more storms are possible this afternoon and this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Portland metro area that will last through Tuesday evening.

The following is the severe thunderstorm watch alert from the National Weather Service. It's in effect until 8 p.m.: 

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 

459 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS 

THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OREGON 

CLACKAMAS HOOD RIVER MULTNOMAH 

THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON 

CLARK COWLITZ SKAMANIA 

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF....GOVERNMENT CAMP...BATTLE GROUND... 
CASCADE LOCKS...CASTLE ROCK...GRESHAM...HOOD RIVER...KELSO... 
LONGVIEW...MOLALLA...MOUNT ST. HELENS...MULTNOMAH FALLS... 
OREGON CITY...PARKDALE...PORTLAND...RIDGEFIELD...SANDY... 
SKAMANIA...STEVENSON...VANCOUVER AND WASHOUGAL. 

