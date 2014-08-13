Suspect accused of choking Spokane police dog - KPTV - FOX 12

Suspect accused of choking Spokane police dog

By The Associated Press
Photo of Officer Dan Lesser and K-9 Rav from the Spokane Police Department. Photo of Officer Dan Lesser and K-9 Rav from the Spokane Police Department.
SPOKANE, WA (AP) -

Spokane police say a suspect hiding in a crawl space choked a police dog and had to be stunned with a Taser to release the K-9 named Rav.

Police say Rav was not seriously injured. The 29-year-old man was treated for minor injuries Tuesday night and jailed for a possible charge of harming a police dog.

Police say Richard M. Urbanski is a chronic offender who also was wanted on an arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections.

When officers went to a home to arrest him, they say he hid in the crawlspace and refused to come out. They say he choked the dog by twisting its collar and didn't let go until shot with a Taser.

