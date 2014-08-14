Win a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii





FOX 12 and K103 want to send you to a magical paradise in Hawaii.

We're sending three lucky families to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.

All you have to do is watch the 6 a.m. hour of Good Day Oregon Monday, Aug. 18 through Friday, Aug. 29. Look for the daily codeword and then listen for that codeword in the 8 a.m. hour on K-103 that morning.

If you're the 10th caller, you'll be entered for a chance to win a trip to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.

For more information, visit www.k103.com/contests/aulani-a-disney-resort-and-spa-in-hawaii/316938 and for complete rules, click here.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.