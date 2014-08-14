#IfTheyGunnedMeDown: Hashtag questions media's portrayal of blac - KPTV - FOX 12

#IfTheyGunnedMeDown: Hashtag questions media's portrayal of black youth

By Staff and AP reports
FERGUSON, MO (KPTV/AP) -

The shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO, provoked a broad discussion on social media sites about the death of young black men in racially tinged shootings.

On Twitter, a campaign using the hashtag #IfTheyGunnedMeDown prompted many black users to post photos of themselves and ask how they might be portrayed in news reports if they became shooting victims.

