Fugitive mom arrested in southern Oregon

Yamhill County authorities say a woman who ignored a court order to return her son to the boy's father was arrested in southern Oregon.

The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Michelle Lee Chandler of Amity was arrested Tuesday on charges of custodial interference and contempt.

A court last year ordered the 4-year-old boy to be removed from Chandler's custody and returned to the child's father. Authorities could not find Chandler, and the boy's father later filed a missing person report that said he had not seen his son since June 2013.

The sheriff's office said investigators found Chandler, the boy and her two other children in Jacksonville, Oregon. The children were taken into protective custody and will be placed with relatives.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.